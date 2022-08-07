Czech Republic highly welcomes gas supply increase from Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. As the EU is in talks with various energy suppliers, the Czech Republic highly welcomes the increase of gas deliveries from Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic told Trend.

"Some suppliers are traditional countries like Norway and Algeria while others are recent ones like Azerbaijan and Nigeria and perspective ones like Congo or Angola. Just last week the EU Energy Council (TTE, Ministers of Energy) accessed the progress achieved since February 24. We welcome the possible of increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan, if technically possible", the source said.

Natural gas from Azerbaijan is reaching only southern EU member states at the moment, but if there ever was a time to change the gas flows, it is right now, as the EU is replacing 40 percent of its gas supply, the source noted.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, Azerbaijan has been the second largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic for the last two decades. "The Azeri Light CIF oil is the main ingredient of the oil mix at Kralupy processing refinery".

Beside the cooperation in the energy sector, "Czechia would like to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in many areas, including cultural, educational, tourism, health, and environmental cooperation", the ministry added.

