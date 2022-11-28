Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 28 November 2022 12:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The mobile town has been established in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, which has been founded on 200 HA in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, with the purpose of revitalizing and developing Karabakh's industrial potential, Trend reports citing the Twitter account of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the ministry, vital social infrastructure has been created.

"The works carried out in the Industrial Park will create additional opportunities for the reintegration of the region in the country’s economy, facilitate the development of the local production, as well as increase the employment rate," said the publication.

Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan completes construction of mobile town in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more