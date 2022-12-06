Co-op expansion between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports via Twitter account of the Azerbaijani minister.

During the meeting, the expansion of cooperation between the two countries was discussed.

"During the meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, we have touched upon the development of the relations between our countries, the strengthening of the economic ties, as well as the expansion of cooperation," Jabbarov said.