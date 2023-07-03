Azerbaijan climbs in ranking of world passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Canadian consulting company Arton Capital has published the World Passport Index, Trend reports.

According to the ranking, Azerbaijan has secured the 61st position. Citizens of the republic can visit 33 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in another 48 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for 117 countries (Azerbaijan held the 62nd position in the ranking as of the end of 2022).

The UAE passport topped the ranking, allowing its holders to visit 125 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in 55 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for only 18 countries. Germany, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea shared the second position. Holders of these passports need to obtain a visa in advance for visiting 23 countries. Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, the UK, and New Zealand occupied the third place (mandatory visas are required for 24 countries).

The ranking is based on the number of countries where passport holders can visit visa-free or obtain visas upon arrival.