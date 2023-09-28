Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency starts radiological research in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan is launching radiological and radioecological studies in the territories of the country liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

According to the agency, as part of the implementation of the provisions of subsection 6.1.1 "Conducting radiological and radioecological studies" of the "I State Program of the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation," from October 2023, the agency will begin radiological and radioecological studies in these territories, according to a detailed plan prepared by a working group established within the framework of this program.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency has prepared standard regulations for conducting planned field and laboratory radiological studies, taking into account the recommendation documents of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On the basis of the standard regulations, specialists who will participate in the implementation of the provisions of the above subsection have also been trained.

In accordance with the plan, the agency will begin radiological and radioecological research in the city of Shusha, the results of the research will be presented to the relevant state bodies.

In general, on the territory of the agency's Department of Nuclear Research, training camps were held on the search and detection of radioactive materials, determination of the content of radioisotopes, radiological mapping of territories using modern radiological and advanced radio spectrometric instruments on September 23.