Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 26.03manat, or $15.3 (0.77 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 14.841 manat, or $8.73 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,380.6 manat ($.1,988.6) compared to last week.