Automobile production in Azerbaijan blitzscaling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Azerbaijan's automobile production enterprises operating in industrial zones of Azerbaijan are showing positive dynamics, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The first automobile production in industrial zones began in 2018, with 712 vehicles produced that year and a total of 4,233 by 2023. This is approximately 109 percent greater than in 2022 (2,029 automobiles)," the minister said.

At the moment, seven industrial parks are operating in Azerbaijan (in Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Pirallahi, Garadagh, Aghdam, Balakhani, and the 'Economic Zone of the Araz Valley'), along with five industrial districts (Hajigabul, Neftchala, Masalli, Sabirabad, and Sharur).

A total of 138 business companies have been given resident status in Azerbaijan's industrial zones, with 68 having already begun manufacturing activities.

Their investments total more than 7 billion manat, or $4.1 million.