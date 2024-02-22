Trendyol intends to sell products manufactured in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Trendyol trading platform is interested in organizing sales of products manufactured in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, this was stated at a meeting between the leadership of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency of Azerbaijan, the regulatory body for telecommunications and postal services, and a delegation of Trendyol, a well-known Türkiye's online sales platform.

At the meeting, extensive information was presented about the Agency and its activities, as well as the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of postal services. It was noted that the number of Trendyol users is growing in Azerbaijan, which is also reflected in the activities of postal operators (cargo companies). At present, direct delivery from this trading platform is carried out by about 400 postal facilities belonging to 11 postal operators. The Agency's representatives noted that the exchange of information with the mentioned trade platform is important for consumer protection, increasing transparency.

The representatives of Trendyol in turn noted that the trading platform they represent attaches great importance to the Azerbaijani market. The company is ready to cooperate and exchange information with the Agency of Information and Communication Technologies and other state institutions.

Meanwhile, the company is also interested in organizing sales of products manufactured in Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the great significance of these contacts for both sides, it was agreed to continue the meetings in the future.

