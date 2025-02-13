Steps for Karabakh's economic dev't raise private investment attractiveness - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Steps taken for the economic development of Karabakh and tax incentives provided for the special economic zones located there raise the attractiveness of private investment, President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said at the forum "Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation" today, Trend reports.

He highlighted that, specifically, the fiscal alleviation for the agrarian sector as a pivotal domain directly correlates with the proliferation of commercial entities within this sphere.

“Today, the share of the private sector in the country’s economy exceeds 80 percent. It is the private sector that plays an important role in diversifying our economy, developing the non-oil sector, and increasing employment,” Musayev added.

