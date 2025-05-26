Kazakhstan boosts subsidies to support wheat exports to Afghanistan
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan is gearing up to boost subsidies for wheat exports to Afghanistan, aiming to lighten the load on elevator capacity for the upcoming harvest and trim down the domestic grain surplus. The proposed amendments, up for grabs in public discussion, are designed to kick agro-industrial development into high gear and smooth the path for export logistics by way of Turkmenistan.
