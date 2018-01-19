WB ready to improve presence in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 19

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

The World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva after her meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a number of high-ranking officials shared with the media representatives her opinion on the reforms implemented in the country and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Uzbek president is an exceptionally serious person who has strong political will to transform the country, Georgieva noted.

She added that the liberalization of the currency exchange rate in Uzbekistan already proves that the policy was chosen correctly. Representatives of business circles quite clearly say that this opens up huge opportunities for the development of the economy and trade, she noted.

The Uzbek president aims at holding the reforms that will help the population realize their potential, she said.

The World Bank is ready to significantly increase its presence in Uzbekistan and to support the reforms in the country, Georgieva added.

