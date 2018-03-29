Uzbekistan expands foreign military co-op

29 March 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 79
Russia 13:36
Uzbekistan adopts state agricultural standard
Economy news 13:10
Turkey keeps Russian gas imports at last year's level
Oil&Gas 11:41
South Korea to grant Uzbekistan large loan for ICT sphere
ICT 11:14
Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors
Turkmenistan 11:01
Uzbekistan, India mull bilateral cooperation
Uzbekistan 10:42
French top diplomat confirms Macron’s visit to Russia in May
Europe 10:26
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to assess risks of joint hydro power plant project
Oil&Gas 10:20
Dozens of people leave notes in book of condolences at Russia’s mission to UN
Russia 09:43
UK car output falls in February as domestic demand slumps
Europe 06:26
Tashkent airport announces tender to purchase paint materials
Tenders 28 March 18:22
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to sign big-time export contracts
Economy news 28 March 18:01
OPEC to stick to supply curbs despite oil rally to $71
Oil&Gas 28 March 17:55
Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale deal to be completed in 2019
Turkey 28 March 17:40
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 28 March 16:56
Rosatom: Construction work at El Dabaa NPP in Egypt may start in 2020
Russia 28 March 16:56
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan FMs ink cooperation program
Uzbekistan 28 March 16:40
Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat, withdraw consent to honorary consul’s work
Europe 28 March 16:14