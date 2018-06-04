Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The price of palladium increased in Azerbaijan June 4, and the cost of other main precious metals decreased, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 12.4865 manats to 2195.21 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 1.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0544 manats to 27.8712 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 9.061 manats to 1534.5305 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 29.4525 manats to 1708.5 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 4, 2018 June 1, 2018 Gold XAU 2195.21 2207.6965 Silver XAG 27.8712 27.9256 Platinium XPT 1534.5305 1543.5915 Palladium XPD 1708.5 1679.0475

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news