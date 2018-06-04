Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan

4 June 2018 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The price of palladium increased in Azerbaijan June 4, and the cost of other main precious metals decreased, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 12.4865 manats to 2195.21 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 1.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0544 manats to 27.8712 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 9.061 manats to 1534.5305 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 29.4525 manats to 1708.5 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 4, 2018

June 1, 2018

Gold

XAU

2195.21

2207.6965

Silver

XAG

27.8712

27.9256

Platinium

XPT

1534.5305

1543.5915

Palladium

XPD

1708.5

1679.0475

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
SGC to bring new breath to European gas market
Oil&Gas 10:56
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4
Economy news 09:56
Azerbaijan ranks 36th in roads quality rating
Society 08:02
TAP to contribute to expansion of gas infrastructure in South East Europe – president (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:05
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, ICDO to maintain successful co-op
Politics 3 June 22:09
MP: Protection of Armenians by some congressmen won’t affect Azerbaijan-US ties
Politics 3 June 12:06
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 June 09:47
New SOFAZ investments in shares will depend on global economy trends (Exclusive)
Economy news 3 June 08:00
Russian State Duma chairman to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 2 June 19:43
Balakhani Industrial Park - successful example of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan
Economy news 2 June 17:04
Direct flights to connect Azerbaijan's Baku with Russia's Chelyabinsk
Tourism 2 June 16:37
Minister: Azerbaijan always supports multiculturalism, ethnic and religious equality
Society 2 June 16:24
New partnership agreement to update Azerbaijan-EU co-op: Jankauskas
Politics 2 June 15:56
Azerbaijan’s heat supply operator opens tender for transformer overhaul
Tenders 2 June 15:15
SOCAR to buy devices with unified output signal for refinery in Baku via tender
Tenders 2 June 15:15
SOFAZ to buy IT equipment via tender
Tenders 2 June 15:14
"Azerbaijan interested in US stance, not statements by bunch of congressmen"
Politics 2 June 15:03