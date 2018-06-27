S&P: willingness of Kazakh government to support state companies declining

27 June 2018 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The willingness of the government of Kazakhstan to support public sector companies is gradually declining, says the report of S&P rating agency.

The agency has confirmed the ratings of the state-owned Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan at the level of "BB+/B".

Nevertheless, the agency believes that, in respect of Samruk-Kazyna, the government will almost certainly provide extraordinary state support, if necessary.

"The long-term credit rating of the Fund is still one step below the sovereign ratings of Kazakhstan, because, in our opinion, the government's readiness to support public sector companies is gradually decreasing. We reaffirm the ratings of "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund at the level of "BB+/B". The "Stable" forecast reflects the same forecast on the ratings of Kazakhstan", says the message.

Samruk-Kazyna's ratings include several additional steps to assess the characteristics of its own creditworthiness (stand-alone credit profile — SACP), which is conditioned by state support.

"We believe that the Fund's own creditworthiness, that is, the creditworthiness without taking into account the potential extraordinary support by the state, corresponds to the "b" category," analysts say.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Experts note environmental safety of laying Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:06
Flights between Astana, Vienna may be resumed
Kazakhstan 11:48
Kazakhstan may create center on 4th industrial revolution for Central Asia
Economy news 11:39
Kazakhstan stops subsidizing mortgage loans under "Nurly Zher" program
Kazakhstan 10:07
S&P expects merger of two Kazakh banks
Economy news 26 June 15:33
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Auction for provision of subsoil use rights held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 22:12
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company resumes activity after technical malfunction
Kazakhstan 25 June 20:55
Sales of expensive cars up in Kazakhstan
Economy news 25 June 20:54
Ukraine plans to purchase diesel locomotives manufactured in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 16:58
Development Bank of Kazakhstan to reduce reliance on government funding - S&P
Economy news 25 June 16:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 25 June 14:45
Money supply down in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 25 June 12:52
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 25 June 10:33
Russian businessmen to build agricultural machinery plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 23 June 15:04
Prices on housing to increase in Kazakhstan due to shortage of construction materials
Economy news 23 June 14:56
Farmers in Kazakhstan to be able to insure against risks of default on loans
Economy news 23 June 14:13
Kazakhstan facilitates technical inspection of small vessels
Economy news 23 June 11:29