Azerbaijan to present its priorities during presidency in BSEC in Istanbul

Priorities of Azerbaijan during its chairmanship in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) will be presented July 12 in Istanbul, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev told Trend July 9.

He said that during the period of its chairmanship, Azerbaijan will pay special attention to the development of transport hubs in the BSEC region, sectoral cooperation in such areas as tourism, agriculture and communications.

It is known that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to deepening partnership relations within the framework of BSEC, and transnational economic projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan jointly with other countries of the region create conditions for the rational use of rich natural resources, transport capacities and intellectual potential of the region, pave the way to solving many problems common for countries.

In particular, with the participation of three member countries of the organization - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, a number of transnational projects were implemented in the region, and some projects are being implemented.

They include the main export oil pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline that supply the hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian Sea to global markets, other giant projects aimed at presenting Azerbaijan’s energy potential to the world, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as other international transport projects that develop the transit potential of the region.

All this shows that there are all possibilities for the dynamic development of the region.

The objectives and intentions of the BSEC are to develop regional cooperation among member countries, create stability and space of peace where one country doesn’t raise claims regarding the territorial integrity and natural resources of another one, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend earlier.

“The continuing military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories threaten regional comprehensive cooperation in the BSEC area and hamper the implementation of the upcoming goals and intentions,” he said.

In the second half of 2018, in accordance with the procedural rules and in accordance with the alphabetical order, Azerbaijan will chair the BSEC.

It is planned to hold a series of events, seminars and conferences at a high level. Also, at the end of 2018, Azerbaijan will host the 39th Council of BSEC Foreign Ministers.

