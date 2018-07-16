Salaries in Uzbekistan increase by more than 20 percent

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The average monthly nominal accrued salary in Uzbekistan amounted to about 1.61 million soums in January-March 2018, which is 21.4 percent more compared to the same period in 2017, "UzDaily.uz" portal reported.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee, this amount includes allowances for wages, remuneration, incentive payments, compensation payments and payment for non-worked time, as well as income tax withheld from individuals, social insurance contributions and allocations to the trade union fund.

The committee noted that, 999,200 people work in 21,530 educational institutions. The share of educational workers from the total number of employees in the country is 38.6 percent. The wage fund accrued to these employees amounted to 7.5 trillion soums. The share of the educational worker’s wage fund in the total national wage fund is 30.0 percent. The average monthly nominal accrued salary in the field of education amounted to 1.25 million soums, and increased by 15.2 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

The payroll fund of 614 industrial enterprises amounted to 6.62 trillion soums in January-June. Some 451,600 people work in the industry sector. Their average nominal monthly wage has made up 2.44 million soums, which is 30.2 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Some 1,420 institutions are functioning in the field of health care and social services, where 428,200 people are working. The payroll of these institutions amounted to 2.72 trillion soums and the average monthly nominal accrued salary – to 1.05 million soums (+16.8 percent).

The payroll fund of 2014 organizations functioning in the field of transportation and storage, which employ 115,000 people, amounted to 1.48 trillion soums. And the average monthly nominal wage amounted to 2.14 million soums, which is 22.1 percent more than in the same period in 2017.

Some 138 institutions are functioning in the field of finance and insurance activities, and they employ 67,000 people. Their total payroll fund amounted to 1.23 trillion soums. The average monthly nominal accrued salary in this area amounted to 3.05 million soums. The growth amounted to 25.4 percent as compared to the same period in 2017.

The largest growth - 32.9 percent in nominal accrued wages by economic activities in January-June 2018, compared to the same period in 2017, was observed in the information and communication sector, 30.2 percent – in industry, 26.4 percent – in construction, 25.4 percent –in the area of financial and insurance activities.

