Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan

17 July 2018 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continued to decline on July 17, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.457 manat to 2110.227 manats per ounce in the country on July 17, compared to the price on July 16.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0605 manats to 26.8797 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.7005 manats to 1407.9995 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 33.252 manats to 1571.463 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 17, 2018

July 16, 2018

Gold

XAU

2110.227

2115.684

Silver

XAG

26.8797

26.9402

Platinium

XPT

1407.9995

1412.7

Palladium

XPD

1571.463

1604.715

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16 July 11:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 14 July 12:37
CMA Small Systems AB to create instant payments system for Central Bank of Azerbaijan
ICT 13 July 12:04
Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 13 July 11:39
North American oil prices vary on July 12
Oil&Gas 13 July 11:36
Prices in Baku real estate market fall in June
Economy news 12 July 19:23
Latest
Cotton yarn - main export product of light industry of Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:52
Iranian pilot arrested after revealing safety lapses
Society 12:44
Kazakh foreign minister announces date and place of summit of Caspian countries
Politics 12:41
Memorandum of Cooperation signed between AzerTelecom and STEP Computer Academy
Business 12:38
FAO foresees joint projects with Azerbaijan in new areas (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:36
FAO talks on needed measures to even more improve food safety in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:27
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan use over half of preferential loans in 2018 (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:20
Uzbekistan exempts individual entrepreneurs from paying some taxes
Economy news 12:16
FAO highlights huge potential to boost co-op with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency in other spheres (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:59