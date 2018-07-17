Precious metals drop in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan continued to decline on July 17, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.457 manat to 2110.227 manats per ounce in the country on July 17, compared to the price on July 16.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0605 manats to 26.8797 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.7005 manats to 1407.9995 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 33.252 manats to 1571.463 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 17, 2018 July 16, 2018 Gold XAU 2110.227 2115.684 Silver XAG 26.8797 26.9402 Platinium XPT 1407.9995 1412.7 Palladium XPD 1571.463 1604.715



