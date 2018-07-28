SOCAR Polymer signs four-party Memorandum on making polymer products in Azerbaijan

28 July 2018 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

"Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" LLC, Agency for development of small and medium-sized enterprises, "SOCAR Polymer" LLC and companies-consumers of polymer products have signed a Memorandum of understanding in Baku July 28.

The signing took place during the event, entitled as "Organization of the production chain from raw materials to finished products."

The signing of agreements on the production of polymer products with 18 companies have taken place today.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for development of small- and medium-sized enterprises Orkhan Mammadov, Director General of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Nazim Talibov, Director General of SOCAR Polymer company Farid Jafarov.

