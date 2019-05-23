“Made in Azerbaijan-4” project supported by Kapital Bank completed

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Kapital Bank has always paid great attention to the development of education in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Proof of this is “Made in Azerbaijan-4” project contest, which was held for the country’s students. According to the terms of the competition, students had to show their business ideas for creation of a brand in Azerbaijan.

40 projects from various universities of the Republic were submitted for the competition of business ideas. When preparing business ideas, their relevance to the task and mission of the competition, the actuality of applying the project in the domestic market, such factors as a simplified financial plan at the business idea level, relevance and creativity were taken into account. The Expert Council evaluated the submitted business ideas and five projects passed to the final.

By decision of the jury, “Kitablı” business idea became the winner. The aim of the business idea is to accumulate electronic materials in one portal, to possess a training video base on certain academic disciplines, to provide explanations by teachers of the tests in which students have difficulties.

“In 2016, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Kapital Bank and Azerbaijan State University of Economics. This year students also presented interesting business ideas at the competition. We cooperate with various educational institutions, we support and participate in many educational projects of the country. In the near future we also plan to participate and implement new educational projects”, said Director of Human Resources Management Department Fargana Mammadova.

