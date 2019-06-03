Monoethylene glycol phase of petrochemical plant in southern Iran 58% ready

3 June 2019 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Construction within a monoethylene glycol (MEG) phase of Iran’s Fennel Pars Petrochemical Plant has been completed by 58 percent, said the Plant’s Executive Director Behzad Tavakkoli, Trend reports with reference to the National Iranian Oil Company’s website.

He said that this phase is forecasted to be commissioned by March 2021.

He added that the annual production at this phase will be 553,500 tons of ethylene glycol. “The plant wi llalso produce 500,000 tons of monoethylene glycol, 50,000 tons of diethylene glycol and 3,5,000 tons of triethylene glycol,” he said.

Tavakkoli noted that this phase of the construction commenced in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in March 2014 at the territory of 7.33 hectares. In his words, most of the plant’s products will be exported and large annual revenues in foreign currency are expected.

He also said that the Bakhtar Petrochemical Company is the main shareholder of this project.

