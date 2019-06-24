Afghan security adviser holds talks in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with the delegation of Afghanistan led by National Security Adviser of the country Hamdullah Mohib was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Strengthening and development of friendly and fraternal relations with Afghanistan are the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, the report said.

The Afghan side drew attention to the international initiatives launched by Ashgabat to peacefully resolve the situation in the neighboring country and the efforts for the socio-economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, as well as the system of power transmission and fiber optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.

Turkmenistan, having a long border with Afghanistan, has repeatedly offered to hold talks in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN to restore peace in the neighboring state.

Ashgabat is in favor of providing more ambitious and targeted international economic assistance to Afghanistan, primarily through the involvement of Afghanistan in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the energy and transport sectors.

Examples include the projects of laying power transmission lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, and the construction of railway from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

A large-scale project to lay gas pipeline to India and Pakistan for the supply of Turkmen gas is also connected to the territory of Afghanistan, where unstable situation has remained for a long time.

Observers believe that the implementation of this project may contribute to the restoration of Afghanistan, as it will allow creating jobs and provide the country with guaranteed income from transit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news