Chinese company exports buses to Uzbekistan

24 June 2019 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Chinese company Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co completes delivery of 68 Yutong buses to Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the state committee for tourism development of Uzbekistan.

A contract for purchase of 168 modern Yutong buses from China was signed in 2018 to replenish Uzbekistan's flees.

The first batch of 100 buses was delivered in March 2019.

The CEO of Yutong Xiao Wei Tao said that Uzbekistan created opportunities for foreign companies and expressed confidence that the cooperation with the country will continue.

In the near future, Ministry of Transport plans to launch regular bus routes to the neighboring countries and cities of Russia, such as Moscow, Omsk, Ufa, Samara and Novosibirsk.

The Ministry of Transport was based on the Uzbek Road Transport Agency Uzavtotrans in March 2019.

Today, Uzbekistan operates regular bus travels to 11 cities and has 5 international routes Tashkent-Taraz, Tashkent-Turkestan, Tashkent-Ushkunur, Tashkent-Almaty, Chirchik-Ushkurn.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. is a large-scale modern manufacturing company specialized in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of bus products. Its maximum daily production capacity has exceeded over 430 vehicles.

Yutong Bus was listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1997, becoming the first listed company in China’s bus industry. The enterprise scale and sales performance continuously ranks first in China’s bus industry.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 12:53
Uzbekistan may import meat from Mongolia
Economy 11:20
China scraps list of recommended auto battery suppliers
Other News 10:46
Uzbekistan to hold UN’s FAO conference
Economy 10:42
China says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
China 08:48
Chinese police seize 139 kg meth from tour bus
China 23 June 18:16
Latest
Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, state news agency says
Other News 13:05
Turkey's Antalya visited by tourists from 180 countries in 2019 so far
Turkey 12:55
Turkey reveals date of testing Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway
Turkey 12:53
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 12:53
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets UN Under-Secretary-General (PHOTO)
Politics 12:43
Azerbaijan stands for extension of OPEC+ deal
Business 12:35
Trump to visit South Korea as Pompeo raises hope for new North Korea talks after letter
Other News 12:25
Iran to offer gas condensate for sale at energy exchange
Business 12:21
Azerbaijan's First VP attends opening ceremony of UN Civil Service Forum (PHOTO)
Politics 12:11