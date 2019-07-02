Uzbek President to visit Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

The President of Uzbekistan will pay an official visit to Japan, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

It has been announced at the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Ambassador of Japan Nobuaki Ito, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, made this announcement.

Currently, the sides are preparing for the 15th meeting of the Uzbek-Japanese and Japan-Uzbek economic cooperation committees (Tokyo, July 10) and the 3rd conference of university rectors of the two countries (Tashkent, July 8-9).

These and other joint activities are considered important stages of preparation for the upcoming visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Japan.

There are more than 15 enterprises with participation of Japanese investments in Uzbekistan.

The main areas in which Japanese enterprises operate are the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industries, the production of power equipment, engineering products, the provision of transport and logistics services, trade operations, tourism and others.

An example of successful interaction is the cooperation between Uzavtosanoat and the Japanese Isuzu. On the basis of the units of the Japanese company, more than 10,000 buses and more than 11,000 trucks were produced and production of new models using natural gas was mastered.

