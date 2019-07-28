Chinese company to invest $100 M in Uzbekistan

28 July 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Chinese company DELMOR will invest $100 million in the creation of a meat and dairy cluster in the Jizzakh region, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek government decree.

The new agro-industrial facility will be able to produce 2,500 tons of meat per year. The total number of cattle here will be 10,000 heads. As part of the project, a foreign company Jizzax Organic has already been established in Uzbekistan.

It is planned that the cluster will reach its full capacity by 2023. A modern cattle-breeding complex with its own feed production center, a slaughterhouse and biogas plants will be created here.

The Chinese side has undertaken to create about 1,000 jobs and is committed to use of exclusively modern agricultural equipment and advanced agricultural technologies, including laser land planning and zero seeders.

In addition, it is planned that there will be organized the cultivation of fodder varieties of agricultural crops using a scientifically based four-year crop rotation, implemented measures to improve the ameliorative state and improve land fertility.

To implement the project, a land plot with a total area of ​​over 10,700 hectares in Zaamin and Zarbdar districts of the Jizzakh region is planning to be transferred a Chinese company.

---

