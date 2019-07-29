New seaport to be opened in Turkey

29 July 2019 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new seaport called Yarimca will be opened in Korfez District of Turkey’s Kocaeli Province, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey told Trend.

As noted by the ministry, the port was built with the support of the DP World company, which is one of the world's largest port operators.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahid Turhan and other officials will attend the opening of the port.

The total cost of the port of Yarimca is $550 million.

The port has 58 terminals and can receive 90 ships per hour.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan cooperates with Turkey in ICT sector
ICT 15:26
Turkish company may organize footwear production in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:16
Number of registered IT companies grows in Turkey
ICT 12:11
Turkey successfully tests guided aerial bomb
Turkey 11:40
Logistics center to be built in Turkey’s Van province
Economy 11:10
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 09:40
Latest
Net profit of Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan increases 2.5 times
Finance 20:18
Azerbaijani-Turkish bank more than doubles net profit
Economy 20:12
Assets of Azerbaijani-Turkish bank increase
Economy 20:10
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 19:45
More than 110,000 properties registered in Azerbaijan in 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 18:49
Belarus plans to build dairy complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 18:47
Kazakhstan aims to develop investment co-op with Germany (Exclusive)
Economy 18:24
Georgian TBC Bank Group's assets up by over 25%
Economy 18:21
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to establish export to Central Asian markets
Economy 18:15