Over 40% of construction work in Georgia located in Tbilisi

30 July 2019 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Quality of diesel fuel in Georgia undergoing revision
Oil&Gas 13:38
Georgian Geolive to introduce new product soon
Economy 13:17
WB to continue rendering technical assistance to Georgian gov't (Exclusive)
Economy 11:28
World Bank: Georgia will require sustained reforms in education sector (Exclusive)
Economy 10:47
Georgian TBC Bank Group's assets up by over 25%
Economy 29 July 18:21
Georgia exports about 75 percent of peaches via Kazbegi customs
Economy 29 July 17:47
Latest
Azerbaijan decreases export of tomatoes
Economy 15:07
Azerbaijan earns more by exporting satellite services
Business 15:04
CBI governor: About $30B worth of currency sold in Iran’s NIMA system in a year
Finance 15:01
Russia says U.S. may be aiming to quit nuclear test ban treaty
Other News 14:58
Belarus intends to manufacture agricultural equipment in Uzbekistan
Economy 14:55
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 14:46
TOP 5 importer countries of Azerbaijani non-oil products named
Economy 14:46
US company offering new projects to Turkmen petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkey has no problems with NATO - FM
Turkey 14:39