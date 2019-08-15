Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan

15 August 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Japan has announced its readiness to consider new promising areas for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation with Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Chargé d'Affaires of Japan in Uzbekistan Atsushi Suda discussed this topic with the Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov during the meeting on August 9, 2019 in Tashkent.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations were discussed.

Suda praised the level and dynamics of the Uzbek-Japanese relations and expressed hope that the parties would make every possible effort to achieve common goals.

In turn, the leadership of the Ministry announced intentions to focus the department on the development of trade and economic ties with Japanese partners, stimulating the creation of joint ventures and increasing trade between countries.

Promising mechanisms for cooperation were also considered, with the aim of accelerating the implementation of projects under development, as well as the possibility of assisting Japanese investors and entrepreneurs already operating in Uzbekistan.

