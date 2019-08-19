Turkmenistan considers Japan a reliable strategic partner

19 August 2019 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan considers Japan a reliable strategic partner, Trend reports referring to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper, which published information provided by Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Several major projects have already been implemented with the participation of Japanese companies. Among them are the ammonia and carbamide production complex in Mary Region, the carbamide plant and the polymer complex in Balkan Region, and an enterprise producing gasoline from natural gas in Ahal Region, the article reads.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov plans to visit Japan in order to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the accession to the throne of Emperor Naruhito, at the invitation of the Japanese side. According to preliminary information, the ceremony will be held in fall.

The impulse to business relations with Japan was given by the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, when agreements on a number of investment projects worth $18 billion were concluded.

Turkmenistan, occupying one of the key positions in the region for the supply of natural gas, has been actively diversifying the economy in recent years. Japan is showing interest in participating in projects to develop the industrial infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s largest gas field, Galkynysh.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Germany to create joint venture for feed manufacturing
Economy 12:51
Turkmenistan, Austria hold business negotiations
Economy 12:40
Japanese, South Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday
Other News 12:11
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender
Tenders 10:53
Turkmenstandartlary announces tender for purchase of laboratory equipment
Tenders 10:45
Economic Cooperation Organization ready to expand co-op with Turkmenistan
Economy 10:20
Latest
Turkmenistan, Germany to create joint venture for feed manufacturing
Economy 12:51
Kyrgyz money transfer system starts working in Uzbekistan
Finance 12:49
Turkmenistan, Austria hold business negotiations
Economy 12:40
Zimbabwe police ban opposition protest planned for Monday
Other News 12:39
Major Kazakh oil and gas company approves roadmap for digital transformation
Oil&Gas 12:39
Georgia imports over 600M kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan
Economy 12:36
Iranian government allocates € 844 million to support autoparts manufacturers
Economy 12:23
Japanese, South Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday
Other News 12:11
Uzbekistan to establish fund to support, develop livestock
Economy 11:56