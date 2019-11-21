Kazakhstan discusses dev't strategy of country's Almaty city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.21

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

A new project of ‘Development strategy of Almaty city for 2050’ was submitted for public discussion in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of city’s akimat (administrative center).

The project has been submitted by Head of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

The development strategy for 2050 includes seven strategic priorities:

- City without outskirts

- ‘Smart’ city

- City of equal opportunities

- Safe city

- ‘Green’ city

- Global business center

- Cultural creative city

Prior to submitting the project, Sagintayev held a number of meetings with experts of Almaty, who expressed their wishes and noted a number of issues.

