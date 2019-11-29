EBRD stresses results of reforms in Azerbaijan

29 November 2019 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) stressed the positive results of the reforms carried out by the Azerbaijani leadership, Trend reports referring to the EBRD "Transition Report 2019-2020" published in November 2019.

The report included the factors determining the development of the Azerbaijani economy and the predicted positive prospects for the coming period.

The transfer of revenues from hydrocarbon production to other sectors of the economy has recently strengthened the diversification of the economy in Azerbaijan. The private sector has become one of the main priorities for overall development.

The report also highlights tax cuts as a result of the reforms in the financial sector supporting the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

The recent reforms in the financial sector, sector stability and the positive trends resulting from these reforms have been also indicated in the report.

Thus, a decrease in lending in the country stopped since 2018, while the lending began to grow at nominal rates since the end of the year amid general macroeconomic stabilization and the resumption of economic growth.

A decrease in the dollarization of loans and savings was stressed in the report.

At the same time, the decree signed by President Aliyev on the settlement of problem loans on February 28, 2019, the steps taken to develop the sector in accordance with this decree and the positive results were positively stressed in the report.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved at last reading in parliament
Politics 12:36
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 12:19
Election campaign in connection with municipal election to begin in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:16
Baku Taxi Service LLC opens tender to attract service for "London cabs"
Tenders 12:08
Azerbaijani company completes development of new line of dairy products
Business 11:43
Demand for Azerbaijani gas to remain for long time
Oil&Gas 11:37
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 8th anniversary
Society 12:52
Chinese Energy Corporation to audit two TPPs in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Uzbekistan to open bus routes to 10 Russian cities
Business 12:44
Azerbaijan's 2020 state budget approved at last reading in parliament
Politics 12:36
Russia's IT company to establish JV in Kazakhstan
ICT 12:30
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank expands Audit Committee
Finance 12:26
SOCAR reveals expected oil output volume from Binagadi and other onshore fields
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmen state corporation opens tender to buy drilling equipment
Tenders 12:19
Estimated real GDP growth rate exceeds 5% in Georgia
Business 12:18