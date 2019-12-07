Investments to be attracted in five tourist projects in Iran

7 December 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran
Business 14:48
Iran's Mercantile Exchange offers 19,000 tons of polymeric materials, chemicals, bitumen
Oil&Gas 14:05
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 7
Finance 10:44
Iran, Japan to cooperate in education and other spheres
Business 10:43
Latest
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 15:22
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 15:20
EU would welcome reforms in Georgia to meet its obligations under Free Trade Area Agreement
Business 15:12
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 15:03
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to buy samplers
Tenders 14:54
Expert, working groups created in Azerbaijan's CEC for early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:51
Musavat party to take part in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:50
Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran
Business 14:48
Azerbaijan's CEC approves time schedule of early parliamentary elections
Politics 14:39