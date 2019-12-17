Seminar on role of private sector in agriculture, food sector starts in Baku (PHOTO)

17 December 2019 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a seminar on the role of the private sector in agriculture and the food sector has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The seminar is organized with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The event is attended by 150 participants, including representatives of government agencies, international organizations, the private sector and civil society.

The seminar is designed to increase the private sector's awareness of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and to facilitate the dialogue between the public and private sectors on their role in the SDGs implementation in Azerbaijan.

The participants will also exchange information on integrating sustainable development accountability into private sector business models, sharing practices and information on ways to mobilize the participation of the national private sector in areas of common interest, with particular attention to climate change and the country's national contribution.

Agriculture plays an important role in increasing economic growth and sustainable development in Azerbaijan, especially in rural areas. The food sector also occupies a significant part of the non-oil industry, which provides 32 percent of total production.

ASK supports the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to ensure a sustainable food sector and agriculture, increase productivity and diversify agricultural production, contributing to increased food security in the country.

The seminar is organized as part of the project "Attracting the private sector and ensuring investment activity in the implementation of SDGs in the food sector and agriculture in Azerbaijan".

---

