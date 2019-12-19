ASAN Service to provide legal services to Azerbaijani citizens abroad

19 December 2019 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Work is underway on implementation of the agreement signed between the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Chairman of the agency Ulvi Mehdiyev said at an ASAN Service event on the registration of the 35-millionth appeal from citizens on Dec. 19, Trend reports.

"The agreement is related to the provision of the necessary legal services to Azerbaijani citizens living abroad. Legal services will be provided to Azerbaijani citizens residing in the countries listed by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. As you know, most Azerbaijanis live in Turkey and Russia, and the provision of services will begin primarily in these countries," Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

