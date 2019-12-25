Project for supporting exporters being discussed in Baku

25 December 2019 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Meetings with entrepreneurs are taking place at Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, as part of the Exporter Support Project, Trend reports Dec. 25.

The meeting is organized by Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Agriculture Ministry and the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The single window principle will expand export opportunities through the Azexport portal and electronic services of the digital trade hub, Department Head of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Nijat Hajizade said.

Adviser to the chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Elkhan Mikailov said that food safety issues are extremely important in export operations. Mikailov also emphasized the importance of this meeting from the point of view of diversifying the export geography of Azerbaijan and the possibilities of entering non-traditional markets.

Leyla Mammadova, chairperson of the Board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC, spoke on measures envisaged in connection with expanding access of farmers and their agricultural products to foreign markets, overcoming the difficulties of exporters in this direction.

In addition, reports on the new mechanism of subsidizing in the agricultural sector and access to financial resources, Azerbaijan’s export potential and USAID’s contribution to the development of agricultural lending in the country were made at the event, as well as the geography of food products export and requirements for imports from foreign countries were presented.

