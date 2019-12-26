Uzbekistan’s President to visit Russia on Feb. 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Next visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia is scheduled for February 5, 2020, said First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

“Currently, both the Russian and Uzbek sides are engaged in preparatory activities for the visit,” Nematov said.

Nematov stressed that the president of Uzbekistan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development and strengthening of the relations between Uzbekistan and Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that the visit of Mirziyoyev to Russia is scheduled for February 2020.

Sadyk Safayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament, told about this at the fourth meeting of the Russian-Uzbek Business Council in October 2019.

