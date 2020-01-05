Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe

5 January 2020 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azneftmash, an Azerbaijani company engaged in the production of drilling equipment for the oil and gas sector, is soon going to export drilling equipment to Ukraine, a source at the company told Trend.

"Exports to Ukraine is planned to start in 2020. Negotiations are currently underway and details of supplies are being clarified," the source said. "We are expectingto export polyethylene and fiberglass pipes. These types of products are in great demand in the domestic market, as well as abroad."

"Azneftmash products are currently exported to Central Asia. Last year, deliveries were made to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and this year we exported to Turkmenistan," the source added. "Next year we plan to expand the list of export destinations, as well as the export potential of the enterprise."

The company has plants in Mingachevir and Baku, which currently operate at full capacity. Production volumes mainly depend on orders received both domestically and abroad.

The company has been operating in Azerbaijan for over two decades.

