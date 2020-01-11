Azerbaijan’s poultry manufacturer boost production

11 January 2020 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory reveals output volume
Business 6 January 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Zagatala factory discloses production and export volumes of hazelnuts
Business 6 January 12:35
Azerbaijani chicken meat producer arranges exports to neighboring countries
Business 1 November 2019 09:43
Azerbaijani company to increase chicken meat production
Business 19 October 2019 17:56
Azerbaijani poultry enterprise to supply broiler products to neighbouring country
Business 17 October 2019 19:09
Azerbaijan’s poultry enterprise begins to supply chicken to China
Business 16 October 2019 21:02
Latest
Azerbaijan to sum up results of municipal elections held on Dec. 23
Politics 10:36
Kazakh oil company announces tender for overhaul of pumps
Tenders 10:30
Rouhani enraged over Iran shooting down Ukrainian plane
Iran 10:22
Rules for issuing electronic money approved in Uzbekistan
Finance 10:22
Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an
Europe 10:01
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to buy equipment, spare parts
Tenders 09:52
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 10-11
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 09:38