Turkey’s export of cars to Turkmenistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s export of cars to Turkmenistan increased by 3.8 percent from January through December 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $23.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In December 2019, export of cars from Turkey to Turkmenistan dropped by 29.5 percent compared to December 2018, amounting to $1.8 million, a source in the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of cars decreased by 3.1 percent in 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $30.5 billion.

In turn, export of cars from Turkey increased by 2.9 percent in December 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, amounting to $2.5 billion or 16.5 percent of Turkey’s total export, the ministry said.

Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $33.2 billion in November 2019.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export increased by 0.1 percent compared to November 2018, amounting to $15.5 billion. During this month, Turkey’s import increased by 9.7 percent compared to the same month of 2018, and reached $17.7 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $340.5 billion from January through November 2019.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe on car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

