Agricultural projects to be commissioned in Iran’s Qazvin province

30 January 2020 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade reveals its production strategy
Business 13:29
Iran seeks to increase Mining Investment Insurance Corporation capital
Business 11:58
Analyst: Iran oil sale affected by recent events
Oil&Gas 10:51
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 30
Finance 10:35
Iran to set up a committee to review base value of export goods to Eurasia
Business 09:20
Foreign currency problems leave Iranian merchants without rice
Business 29 January 20:59
Latest
Azercosmos strikes new deal to broadcast Russian TV channels (PHOTO)
ICT 14:41
US project in Georgia to facilitate FDI inflows
Business 14:38
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 14:35
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JV announces tender to buy building materials
Tenders 14:32
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports increases
Business 14:29
Some functions on Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways website to be temporarily unavailable
Society 14:22
Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus
Georgia 14:17
Chinese restaurants to close in Baku?
Society 14:08