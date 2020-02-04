Georgian government discusses economic development issues with investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

All decisions on economic issues in Georgia will be made only after consultations and a detailed discussion with the private sector of the country, said Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing the Georgian government.

He made the remark at the meeting of the Georgia Investors Council held on February 3, 2020, at the administration of the Government of Georgia.

The meeting was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, British Ambassador to Georgia Justin McKenzie, business ombudsman and representatives of the country's business associations.

"We believe that the Investors Council is a very important platform for cooperation between the government and the private sector. Fast economic growth and additional jobs are Georgia’s priority, and, of course, we are ready to deepen cooperation with the private sector within the framework of the Investors Council," the prime minister said.

The main topics of the meeting agenda included raising investment attractiveness of Georgia, the prospects for further promoting the work of the private sector, a bill on bankruptcy, and the development of the securities market.

“The Investors Council is an effective tool for dialogue between government departments, business and international financial institutions. The Council has existed for two years and is working on specific issues so that our investment environment becomes even more attractive,” said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

According to Turnava, the Investors Council also made interesting suggestions and recommendations on the tourism development strategy for 2020. In addition, the Council provided great support to the Produce in Georgia Agency in the process of developing a strategy to attract foreign direct investment.

