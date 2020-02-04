Azerbaijan removes state duty on car parts import

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

Changes have been made in the "Commodity Nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties", Trend reports on Feb. 4 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In accordance with the document, the import of car parts into the country for the purpose of complete industrial assembly is exempt from duty.

A 15-percent customs duty for other vehicles have remained in force.

The changes were made on the basis of proposals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the State Customs Committee.

