Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics

Iranian tile and ceramic producers are to boost towards production of luxury products, said member of Iran Tile and Ceramic Producers' Association Mehdia Fekri, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Some of Iran's domestic companies have started production of luxury products since it would have more value added, compared to normal products," said Mehdia Fekri, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Italy and Spain are the major tile and ceramic manufacturers, so they focus on making luxury products. Other countries like China, India, Turkey, Iran are active in this field as well," he said.

"Ceramic piece sized 1*1 square meters costs 800,000 rials (about $19) while normal sized ceramic piece costs 400,000 rial (about $9). Although the raw material for the two types is similar but production of luxury products are more difficult and their production speed is lower," he said.

"Sanctions have not deeply effected the import of machinery and equipment in the industry and all companies try to perform overhaul or provide equipment domestically," said the official.

"Domestic companies are capable of repairing press devices, currently there is dependency on digital printing companies but since foreign suppliers are present in Iran there is no problem," he added.

"About 147 companies are active in tile and ceramic production field," he said.

Iran Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has announced that from the start of the current Iranian year (began March 21, 2019) till November 21, 2019 around 265.7 million square meters of tile and ceramics have been produced in the country.