Georgia to offer over 1 million ha of land to citizens

The Government of Georgia plans to carry out the systemic registration of a total of 1.2 million hectares of land for citizens over a period of three years, Trend reports citing

Press Service of the Government Administration.

"An 8-month registration process, which will kick off in summer, will be initially implemented in several mountainous regions. However, next year it will also cover all the regions of Georgia," said Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani.

Overall, 1 million ha of land has been registered since 1991, when Georgia’s re-gained state independence, until 2016, whereas the same amount of land has been registered since that time until now.

In 2016, Georgia simplified its land registration procedures removing the barriers facing private owners who want to officially register their land.

Meanwhile, after the land registration reform came into force, the number of citizens asking for land registration services has increased five times and the rate of land registration increased by more than three times.

