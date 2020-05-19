Financier: Azerbaijan ranks first in CIS on Davos Forum's energy transition index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has taken 44th position in the index of the Davos Forum report on the new Energy Transition Index (ETI), which is the highest indicator in the CIS, Ayaz Museyibov, Financial Analyst at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC), told Trend.

The country's position in the index increased by 13 points compared to the previous report. The country's total ETI index is 58.1 percent, which is higher than the global ETI index (55.1 percent) for 2020. The corresponding indicator in Moldova was 52.4 percent, Russia - 50.5 percent, Tajikistan - 49.8 percent, Kazakhstan - 48.3 percent, Ukraine - 43.3 percent, Kyrgyzstan - 42.7 percent.

According to the rating, Azerbaijan was ahead of such countries as Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kuwait, Iran, the UAE and Venezuela, he said.

The corresponding report takes into account the main criteria for creating safe, sustainable, affordable and inclusive energy systems for future generations and provides for the transition to renewable, alternative energy systems, said the analyst.

"The energy systems of countries were rated in the range of 0-100 percent on 40 indicators. The report covers data on more than 90 percent of the world's population, 93 percent of global energy supply, and more than 98 percent of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) of 115 countries. The development of the index is based on information from 20 international data providers," he stressed.

According to the sub-index, performance assessment is evaluated in three main areas such as economic development and growth, access to energy and safety, and environmental sustainability, Museyibov added.

“At the same time, one of the issues noted in the report is that the demand for energy systems has been especially growing on a global scale in recent years. So, if the economic growth in terms of GDP was 60 percent compared to 2000, then global energy demand, accordingly, grew by 40 percent. For this reason, the creation of an affordable and sustainable energy system on an equal footing for everyone is of particular importance,” he said.

