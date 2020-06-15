Turkmenistan, US discuss dev’t of bilateral partnership in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15



Turkmenistan and the US have discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral partnership in such areas as politics, economy, as well as joint measures to overcome the impact of COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned discussion was held during a videoconference dedicated to the semi-annual review of the Turkmen-American political consultations.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia Affairs, Public Diplomacy and Press Jonathan Henick participated in the meeting.

The parties have developed effective mechanisms of partnership within the framework of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Also, states are cooperating in C5+1 multilateral interaction format, created between the Central Asian countries and the US, the report says.

The parties considered the implementation of previously reached agreements within the framework of the Turkmen-American Business Council.

During a videoconference, due to coronavirus situation in the world, the Turkmen side offered to hold a business videoconference with the participation of the heads of American companies and Turkmenistan’s industry departments in the fall of this year

