Iran to collect taxes from empty house properties
Latest
Ambassador: 10-million Azerbaijan can't wait 30 years for 2.5-million Armenia to withdraw its troops
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)