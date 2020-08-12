Iran provides cheap home appliances to low-income families

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 12

Trend:



The spokesman of the Association of Iran Home Appliance Manufacturers announced that one of the largest production units in the country will produce 1.5 million cheap home appliances by the end of the current Iranian year (end on March 21, 2021) and provide them to the low-income groups of the population.



"These home appliances, although with fewer options, will be of good quality and will be supplied to the vulnerable groups without a cent of profit,” Hamidreza Ghaznavi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.



The types of cheap home appliances include five items such as refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, 32- and 43-inch TVs and vacuum cleaners, to be provided in two sets, priced at $2,300 and $3,700 respectively.

“The home appliances amounting to 1.5 million pieces are equivalent to 20 percent of the total demand in the country. With the approval of the Market Regulation Headquarters, they will not be offered via the market, but will be distributed under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade,” Ghaznavi said.



Ghaznavi added: “The target groups are people under coverage of State Welfare Organization of Iran and Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, as well as youth on the eve of marriage of members of military and state pension funds."



“About two weeks ago, the distribution of these cheap home appliances started in the country,” he said. “Its delivery to customers and installation is free of charge, and they all have guarantee and entail after-sales service."