German-Azerbaijani Manager development program modernizes its activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A joint German-Azerbaijan a program of professional development of managers in the Azerbaijan business community, coordinated by the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Germany, continues to work in the online format due to the COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

A virtual refresher course was held within the program from August 17 to October 8 this year. The training was attended by entrepreneurs and managers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"An online conference dedicated to the results of the advanced training course was held on October 8. Speaking at the event, an adviser to the Chairman of the Board of the SME Agency Zaur Gardashev noted the importance of the Azerbaijani-German joint program for the partner countries," the report says.

At the event, representatives of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, GIZ, and the Karl Dussberg training center located in Cologne (Germany) spoke about the results of the advanced training course, and participants of the program made presentations about the trainings held during the course, meetings with German companies and established business relationships.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Germany, entrepreneurs, and managers operating in various sectors of the economy in the framework of the German-Azerbaijan joint programs to improve the skills of managers in the business community of Azerbaijan, participate in a free training course in Germany to gain international experience, establish business connections. So far, 450 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and managers have completed advanced training courses in Germany as part of the program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva