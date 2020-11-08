Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

The volume of exports of fruits and nuts from Georgia amounted to $69.68 million in value, from January through August 2020, Trend reports citing the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat).

The share of fruits and nuts in Georgia’s total exports for the reported period amounted to 3.4 percent.

The major part of exports accounted for hazelnuts - $28.30 million, peaches, including nectarines - $20.07 million, tangerines - $3.84 million, blueberries and other berries - $3.79 million, bananas - $2.28 million, oranges - $1.82 million, apples - $1.63 million, lemons - $1.15 million and figs - $0.95 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the export of fruits increased by 45.2 percent.

In the first six months of 2019, the volume of exports of fruits and nuts amounted to $29.19 million. Their share in the total volume of Georgian exports was 1.6 percent.

