Business 11 November 2020 09:58 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Smoother execution of budget helps accelerate public investment in Georgia - IMF Business 11:01
Foreign exchange reserves value down in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:58
Hassan Rouhani says Iran ready to share its COVID-19 experience with SCO member states Business 10:57
Almost all of Karabakh mosques completely destroyed by Armenians - ANAS Society 10:54
IMF on Georgian National Bank actions to mitigate COVID-impact on financial sector Finance 10:37
IMF talks about COVID-19 pandemic impact on Georgia’s economy Business 10:35
Kazakhstan's oil output forecast from 4Q2020 unveiled Oil&Gas 10:34
New group of buildings opened in Turkmenistan’s capital Construction 10:34
Azerbaijanis must return to their liberated lands - ISESCO's director general Politics 10:33
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 70,000 Uzbekistan 10:27
Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant Politics 10:22
OPEC+ output to be tailored to match pace of global oil demand recovery Oil&Gas 10:13
Georgia sends trial batch of face masks to Croatia Business 10:10
What happened to Iran's pre-sale oil bonds? Oil&Gas 10:05
Oil prices to rise in 2021 with forecast inventory draws Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia's special services involved in all terror acts against Azerbaijan - expert Politics 10:03
Iranian currency rates for November 11 Finance 10:01
Iran expects price cuts in gold, housing markets Business 09:58
Iran welcomes agreement on liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Azerbaijani audit company to present new projects Finance 09:54
EIA lowers Turkmenistan’s oil output forecasts for 2020 Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran eyes increase capacity of metropolitan public transport through Chinese investments Business 09:51
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 09:43
Iran's steel production increases Business 09:39
Operating profit of Georgian Aversi Pharma down Business 09:36
France takes openly losing pro-Armenian position recently – Azerbaijani political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Georgian enterprise of composite parts and components plans to expand production Business 09:30
Georgian minister makes statement regarding bread prices Business 09:30
Import volume from South Korea to Azerbaijan increases Business 09:30
Azerkhalcha signes contract for equipment supply Business 09:29
Difficult to consider France unbiased mediator in Karabakh conflict issue - Ukrainian analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Joint working group to appeal to int’l court due to Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 09:28
By signing statement Armenia recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:28
Europe COVID death toll tops 300,000 as winter looms and infections surge Europe 08:55
German Ambassador - I am glad that leading politicians of both sides in Georgia are initiating a dialogue between the parties Georgia 08:04
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Executive Director of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime Turkmenistan 07:55
USAID ready to provide multi-faceted assistance to Uzbekistan Finance 07:01
S. Korea reports 146 more COVID-19 cases, 27,799 in total Other News 06:57
Mine blast kills 2 in Colombia Other News 05:58
First gas supplies from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz to Europe via TAP expected by end of 2020 Finance 05:01
France's new COVID-19 deaths up 472 in 24 hours Europe 03:11
Brazil passes 5.7 million COVID-19 cases, death toll at 162,829 Other News 02:34
Iraqi health official says COVID-19 under control as total infections exceed 500,000 Arab World 01:19
UN Secretary General grateful to Russia for reaching truce agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh World 00:28
Azerbaijani Army under your leadership shown strength of Turks - Turkish FM Politics 10 November 23:58
We are proud of Azerbaijan's successes both on battlefield and diplomatically - Turkish FM Politics 10 November 23:58
EBRD reveals Azerbaijan's inflation and GDP report for 2020 Finance 10 November 23:58
This is our joint victory, it is confirmation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 23:50
Joint ceasefire monitoring center is new format of cooperation in region - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 23:49
Apple launches MacBook Air, Pro with first Apple-designed microprocessor World 10 November 23:23
Georgia reveals volume of citrus fruits to be exported Georgia 10 November 22:35
Georgia sees increase in import of lubricants Oil&Gas 10 November 22:34
Azerbaijan increases production of tobacco products Business 10 November 22:33
Azerbaijan's deposits volume in national currency significantly increases Finance 10 November 22:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister, Minister of National Defense and Director of National Intelligence Organization (PHOTO) Politics 10 November 22:04
15% of population could get free COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10 November 21:23
Pandemic expected to slow down in December as immunity rises in Turkey Turkey 10 November 21:19
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 11 Oil&Gas 10 November 21:08
Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region eye increasing output of import-substituting products Uzbekistan 10 November 21:06
Georgia, Korea plan to start of negotiations on free trade agreement Business 10 November 20:10
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of Finance Ministry's bonds Finance 10 November 20:08
Gold price in Azerbaijan down Finance 10 November 20:07
EU welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 November 18:49
Mehriban Aliyeva: The territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan is restored! (VIDEO) Politics 10 November 18:15
Aviation fuel imports to Georgia decrease Oil&Gas 10 November 18:00
Kazakhstan's oil extraction above plan at country's some major oilfields Oil&Gas 10 November 17:59
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 November 17:59
Kazakhstan decreases exports to UK year-on-year Business 10 November 17:52
Iran reveals volume of red meat production Business 10 November 17:39
Italy's export to Kazakhstan down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 10 November 17:35
Increase in domestic tourism helps to soften blow to sector in Georgia Business 10 November 17:32
OIC supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict Politics 10 November 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 10 November 17:27
Azerbaijani fund declares winner of tender to acquire vehicle Business 10 November 17:25
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 10 November 17:24
Payments value on mandatory vehicle insurance in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 10 November 17:24
Impact of external pandemic shock hits export of goods, tourism and remittances in Georgia - EBRD Business 10 November 17:23
EBRD talks about measures adopted by Georgia to support economy Finance 10 November 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 598 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 10 November 17:20
Share of offshore wind in wind additions to reach 20% by 2025 Oil&Gas 10 November 17:18
International Trade Center promotes Uzbekistan's accession to WTO Business 10 November 17:11
Volume of gas pumped into Iran's Shourijeh D, Sarajeh storage facilities increases Oil&Gas 10 November 17:09
Liberation of Shusha by Azerbaijani army became culmination during Karabakh clashes - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 November 17:08
Turkish ministry issues 9M2020 data on cargo movement via local ports from S.Korea Turkey 10 November 17:07
Iran happy to see Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict ended - Rouhani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 November 17:06
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 17:05
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 17:03
The other side must also stop. Because if it doesn't stop, we won't stop either - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 17:01
What happened, Pashinyan? - President of Azerbaijan Politics 10 November 17:01
LUKOIL lowers gas production amid declining demand from China Oil&Gas 10 November 17:00
He will get out of the rest of the occupied lands by 1 December - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 17:00
This statement allows us opportunity to return our other occupied regions without bloodshed - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 16:59
These days we saw the unity of the Azerbaijani people - President of Azerbaijan Politics 10 November 16:59
We said we would show enemy its place, drive out of our lands, and we drove them away - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 16:57
President Aliyev on Pashinyan's refusal to take part in videoconference: Everyone must have some respect for themselves even in most difficult and critical situations Politics 10 November 16:57
LUKOIL’s hydrocarbon output down due to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 10 November 16:53
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia stress importance of trilateral statement on Karabakh conflict Politics 10 November 16:50
These days, I saw that we can all unite in national issues - President of Azerbaijan Politics 10 November 16:49
One of reasons why this statement has been signed is liberation of Shusha from occupation - President Aliyev Politics 10 November 16:48
Demand from Azerbaijani banks at auction for foreign currency fully met Finance 10 November 16:46
